Pratik Sehajpal's fans troll Divya Agarwal for winning Bigg Boss OTT; beau Varun Sood reacts

Pratik Sehajpal fans troll Divya Agarwal for winning Bigg Boss OTT beau Varun Sood reacts

Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy of Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. During her stint on the Karan Johar-hosted show, Divya has entertained the audience a lot, especially with her fights with her co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, who quit the race with a cash prize and promise that he will be seen in Bigg Boss 15. Now, Pratik’s fans and followers have constantly been trolling Divya ever since the former entered BB 15 house, saying that he would have won OTT's controversial reality show hadn’t he walked out with the briefcase.

Reacting to the trolling, Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood expressed 'Bigg Boss zindagi nahi, Zindagi uske bahar shuru hoti hai.' Taking to his Twitter handle, Varun wrote, "I’m addressing this to all the trollers who talk about "He could have won OTT" but he didn’t na. How similarly i came 3rd in ace but COULD have come 2nd if it was only public votes. Accept karo aur aage badho. Bigg boss zindagi nahi. Zindagi uske bahar shuru hoti hai. Samjho." For the unversed, Varun, Pratik and Divya were all participants of MTV's popular reality show 'Ace of Space. Divya had won the trophy then.

Soon, Divya also replied to Varun Sood's tweet saying, "Baby ye log Pagal hai can't move on seriously!"

Right from the start of Bigg Boss OTT, which ran for six weeks, Divya Agarwal kept making headlines, whether it was because of her catfights with Shamita Shetty or her bonding with actor and model Raqesh Bapat, who got eliminated on the finale night. The reality show queen defeated choreographer Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty in the finale round. Not just the trophy, she even won a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakhs.