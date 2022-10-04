PICS: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai stars Aasif Sheikh, Vidisha Srivastava attend Ramlila at Lal Quila in New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIDISHASRIVASTAVA Aasif Sheikh, Vidisha Srivastava snapped in New Delhi

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai stars Aasif Sheikh and Vidisha Srivastava, who play the on-screen husband and wife Vibhuti and Anita, made the Ramlila at Lal Quila in New Delhi all the more special by marking their presence at the event. For Aasif, who belongs to the city, it was a nostalgia trip of sorts. Aasif and Vidisha had a good time at the Ramlila in New Delhi and they even met some political dignitaries at the event and greeted the actors who staged the performances.

The Luv-Kush Ramlila draws thousands of people each year. This time around it was no different. The fanfare was huge considering the event made a comeback after two years of covid shutdown. Aasif and Vidisha's presence made the Ramlila gathering all the more special. Aasif wore a black shirt to the event and Vidisha kept it elegant in a saree. It was a happy sight for the visitors who not only got a chance to see their favourite TV celebs but also the grand Ramlila event.

Vidisha shared the images from the time on social media, writing, "Thank you Delhi for this heart-melting welcome. It was a beautiful experience to be present at (sic)."

Sharing his excitement, Aasif aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, said, “The crowd was simply amazing at Red Fort’s Ramlila! There was so much affection and high energy, with them calling out to us and cheering for us. It was one of the most memorable moments."

Vidisha added, "It was one of the most spectacular events and a wonderful experience. It was always on my wish list to attend Luv-Kush Ramlila as I had heard a lot about it. The audience was amazing and showered us with so much warmth and affection. Ram-Leela is one of the grandest events, and the thrill of witnessing such a marvellous act was so beautiful and memorable. And the best part was the on-stage fun banter with Aasif Ji and the live crowd interaction."

