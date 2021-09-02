Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput would have been very happy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUSHANTTSSWORLD76, ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande with Sushant Singh Rajput, Shaheer Sheikh

12 years ago, late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande became household names given the popularity of their show Pavitra Rishta. Now, the show returns with a mix of new and old cast. While Ankita will reprise her role as Archana, the role of Manav has been taken up by Shaheer Sheikh. SSR fans had sharply reacted to the announcement of Pavitra Rishta 2. However, Ankita says Sushant would have been very happy about the new show. The actress also recalled the last day of the shoot of Pavitra Rishta when Sushant came to meet the team.

“He would have been really happy. He was a person who appreciated good work, and he has always encouraged me. I remember on the last day of Pavitra Rishta shoot, I just told him he should come on set. Even though he had quit it long back, he made an effort to come and meet the team. He loved the show, and it’s a known fact that Pavitra Rishta made both of us. If he was with us, he would have been really happy,” Indian Express quoted the actress as saying.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pavitra Rishta 2 released the trailer of the show on Wednesday. Starring Ankita and Shaheer as Manav and Archana the show follows a story similar to that of the original daily soap.

Meanwhile, the cast of the show was brutally trolled and a call for a ban of the daily soap was also initiated. In lieu of the same, Shaheer penned down a long note for fans.

"When I was first approached for PR2, I was taken aback. Who in their right frame of mind, would dare to play a character immortalised by Sushant Singh Rajput..I too was reluctant. Then I thought, knowing Sushant he was one to take every challenge head on. And so I decided that while it is scary to step into his shoes & live upto audience expectations… it is scarier to NOT even try. And so I did what I felt he would do, if he was in my position. I took the challenge. When the team told me they wanted someone who was earnest so that we could all tell a story that was a fitting homage to Sushant’s legacy… I decided to give it my all and leave the rest to the audiences and to The All Mighty," he wrote.

"Working with a team that loved & respected him immensely only adds to the genuine intent in all our hearts. Sushant, you will always be Manav. Nothing can change that & no one can replace that. I may not be as good, and I may not do justice to it like you did, but I promise to give it my ALL. #pavitrarishta2," he added.

Starting September 15, Pavitra Rishta 2, an eight-part web show will stream on ZEE5.