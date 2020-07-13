Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANUSRIDASGUPTA After Parth Samthaan, Balaji Telefilms creative head Tanusri Dasgupta turns COVID-19 positive

Soon after megastar Amitabh Bachchan's announcement about him and Abhishek being COVID-19 positive, a list of people from the entertainment started sharing out their COVID-19 positive reports. One amongst those is the creative head of Balaji Telefilms, Tanusri Dasgupta who confirmed that she has been tested positive for the virus last week. Not only this, but she also revealed that she was earlier on home quarantine but since her oxygen levels went down, she was admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai on July 4. It was her mother, she says, who was first diagnosed with coronavirus and had mild symptoms.

Talking to India Forums in an interview, Tanusri said, "I was brought to the hospital on Saturday night when I hit a low on oxygen. The doctor did a blood test and advised me to get admitted so that I can be monitored. Before that, I was at home with my mother who had also tested positive. But she did not need to be hospitalised. She was home quarantined and is on her way to recovery."

She was positive about coming back soon as she was quoted saying, "I caught a deeper strain I think, and had to be admitted. The staff here has been extremely helpful in nursing me back to health. I still have a cough due to bronchitis and am being treated for the same. Yes, it was scary for a few days, but if you are in good hands there is no fear. We all are recovering and I will be back home soon."

On Sunday, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan shared on Instagram that he is COVID-19 positive. He wrote alongside a picture of himself, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care."

Soon, Balaji issued a statement that read, "We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets."

The shooting of the show has now been stopped and actors such as Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey were tested on Sunday. Meanwhile, Karan Patel who just joined the show as Mr. Bajaj will soon be getting a test done at homw. His publicist issued an official statement that reads, “Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a Swab test done on personal accord for the safety of all around him. This is a precautionary measure he is taking to provide peace to all who are concerned for his safety and his immediate family members towards whom he is responsible. Please be rest assured he is fine and there is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic this too shall pass."

