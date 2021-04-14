Nikki Tamboli goes grocery shopping, her latest pictures set internet ablaze

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Nikki Tamboli goes grocery shopping

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli keeps making headlines for her style statements. The diva always steps out looking her best even if she goes grocery shopping. On Wednesday, Nikki turned heads as she got snapped while shopping in Mumbai. Dressed in a white jacket and black tights, the diva looked uber chic. Posing for the paparazzi, Nikki revealed that she was trying to escape the cameras. Soon after, Nikki Tamboli's latest pictures set the internet ablaze.

Check out the pictures here-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Nikki Tamboli goes grocery shopping

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Nikki Tamboli goes grocery shopping

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Nikki Tamboli goes grocery shopping

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Nikki Tamboli goes grocery shopping

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Nikki Tamboli goes grocery shopping

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli was seen in a music video for the first time after she appeared in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. The diva featured with actor Arradhya Mann in the song Bday Pawri. On the other hand, last month Nikki had tested positive for the Covid19. The actress quarantined herself at home and asked those who came in contact with her recently to get tested.

"I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light. Nikki Tamboli," she posted.