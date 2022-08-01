Nach Baliye 10: Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to host Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUVIKA, SALMAN KHAN Nach Baliye 10

Nach Baliye season 10 will witness its previous season winners, Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary returning to the show. If reports are to be believed then the couple will be seen hosting the dance reality show. The duo who won the title of reality TV show Nach Baliye 9 have been approached to host the upcoming season of Nach Baliye, though nothing has been confirmed officially.

A source close to the show informed: "Salman Khan wanted a popular jodi to take up the position of host. They had earlier also approached Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah but the deal couldn't settle among them, that's when they decided to finalise Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula as the host."

The show aired its 9th season from 19 July to 3 November 2019 and it was won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. It was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan and hosted by Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa.

Prince and Yuvika met in the TV show 'Bigg boss 9' in 2015 and since then they are together. The couple married in 2018. Prince has won 'Bigg Boss '9 and also 'MTV Roadies 12'. He was also last seen in 'Lock Upp'. This will be a comeback for the couple on TV.

The show produced by Salman Khan may feature popular faces like Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohsin Khan as contestants. The 10th season of the reality TV show, according to sources, will air from mid-October and may be judged by Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Vaibhavi Merchant.

