Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash saving the world from 'mahamaari' irks netizens, ask 'naagin banayege vaccine'

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is all set to return to TV with a brand new show! In the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, it was revealed that Tejasswi is the new face of the upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin.' Superstar-host Salman Khan unveiled promo of the supernatural show, featuring the actress in the lead role. Recently, Colors shared the new promo of the show and introduced Tejasswi as "Sarvasheshta naagin (the best naagin)," who is going to fight the COVID19 pandemic (Mahamaari).

The narration says, "Aa rahi hai wo, ek aisi saazish se bachaane jo puri duniya me mahamari fela degi. Badal rahi hai duniya, badal chuki hai naagin (She is coming to save the world from an evil plan which will lead to a pandemic. The world is changing and so is Naagin)."

The promo received mixed reactions from the audience. A user wrote, "Ab naagin banayege vaccine (laughing emojis) wo bachayegi corona se matlab hadd hogai (Now naagin will make the vaccine and save us from corona? This is too much)." Adding laughing emojis, another user said, "funny nahin so much funny." A comment read, "flop season of naagin."

Meanwhile, 'Naagin 6' is based on the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the world and 'Naagin' turning as the saviour to save the world and the country from the attack of the 'dangerous virus'.

For the unversed, Naagin started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Toka and others. The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It starred Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.