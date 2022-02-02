Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIGG.BOSS15.UPDATES Simba Nagpal to lead Naagin 6 with Tejasswi Prakash? Karan Kundrra warns him in viral video

It seems like actor Karan Kundrra simply can't stay away from his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. The duo fell in love a few weeks after Bigg Boss 15 went on air. While many suspected the relationship and felt that the two faked for publicity and votes, Karan and Tejasswi asserted that their feelings were genuine and they like each other. Recently, the actor reached the sets of Bigg Boss 15 winner's upcoming TV show, Naagin 6, where he met his co-contestant and lead actor of the show, Simba Nagpal.

The video, that went viral, has Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal indulging in some fun banter. During their conversation, Simba asked Karan to be careful as he will be romancing Tejasswi on screen in Naagin 6 (Bura mat manana bahut romance karne waala hoon Tejasswi ke sath). Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra celebrates by drinking beer on footpath, calls Tejasswi Prakash 'possessive'

As everyone starts to laugh, Kara says 'he has no issues seeing him (Simba) romance with Tejasswi Prakash on screen as he is his Simbu. (Jaa tu romance kar jitna kar sakta hai, you are my Simbu).' Watch the hilarious video

Reportedly, Simba Nagpal will be seen in a double role in Naagin 6. He has been working diligently on his fitness and character for the show. With Tejasswi Prakash in the lead, this season shall witness the serpent queen ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ go far and beyond to fight the most powerful enemy in the history of the show. ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ will battle a global crisis that poses a threat to the survival of humanity. An ensemble cast comprising television’s prominent faces including veteran actors Sudhaa Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia, the channel confirmed the same with a press statement.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi met in the Bigg Boss house and fell in love. They are fondly called 'TejRan' by their fans. In the Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi Prakash garnered praise for her outspoken personality and the courage to make her opinions known. From her romantic relationship with Karan Kundra to the war of words with Shamita Shetty, she managed to grab eyeballs every week.