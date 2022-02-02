Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra celebrates by drinking beer on footpath, calls Tejasswi Prakash 'possessive'

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra celebrates by drinking beer on footpath, calls Tejasswi Prakash 'possess

Television actor and Bigg Boss 15's second runner-up Karan Kundrra recently went live on Instagram. From thanking fans for their love and support, speaking about his BB 15 journey to talking about his equation with ladylove Tejasswi Prakash, Karan discussed several things during the interactive session. The actor also revealed how he celebrated soon after getting out of the controversial reality show. Karan Kundrra shared that immediately after Bigg Boss 15 grand finale concluded, he sat on the footpath with his friend, Omi and drank chilled beer along with butter chicken, for which he was craving inside the house.

"Footpath pe baithkar beer piyi hai, mazzedaar raha, full feeling aayi hai, 5-star se nikalkar footpath par butter chicken khaya," he said. The actor also shared that he lost 10 kgs inside the 'Bigg Boss' house. He dropped to 80 from 90 kgs.

As he started the live session, Karan Kundrra thanked his fans and said never in his life he's got so many people watching him during his live. As his female fans expressed their love for him, the actor hilariously asked them not to say these things as 'possessive' Tejasswi Prakash will be after their life. "Tejasswi bahut possessive hai, usko pata chal gaya na, tere peeche paae jayegi."

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash, Karan said "Teju is shooting (Naagin 6) with my favourite director (Ranjan sir). He treats me like his son and she's enjoying it." Further, he said "I am happy that I found a girl like Tejasswi Prakash, who always supported me and made me realise that even I can become a good man. This is just the beginning, I will not disappoint. After this, I just have to work and get married." The actor urged his and Tejran fans to come together because ab "khandaan ek hi hai."

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met in the Bigg Boss house and fell in love. They are fondly called 'TejRan' by their fans. While Tejasswi took home the golden trophy of the reality show, her boyfriend became the second runner-up and the two even celebrated her win together.