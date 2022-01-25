Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI DHOLAKIA Naagin 6: Is Urvashi Dholakia aka Komolika to play supernatural on her come back to TV?

Actress Urvashi Dholakia is all set to return to television! The actress, who has reportedly been signed for the upcoming show Naagin 6, is making a comeback after four years. Urvashi is best-known for playing the role of Komolika in the first edition of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in Chandrakanta playing a queen, now the actress will be seen in Naagin 6. However, according to ETimes, if she will be playing the lead in the show is still not confirmed.

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's fiction 'Naagin 6' is seemingly based on the COVID19 pandemic which has gripped the world and 'Naagin' turning as the saviour to save the world and the country from the attack of the 'dangerous virus'. The makers have already introduced the theme of the show.

As the makers released show's promo, fans wondered who is the new Naagin. The promo clip shows a woman walking ahead, however, it doesn't reveal her face, which makes fans think 'Who is new Naagin'. The comment section is filled with speculations. Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, are a few names that have cropped up for the lead of the show and with Urvashi joining the cast, a new entry to who will be the next Naagin is here.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor has talked about the new season of 'Naagin' in Bigg Boss 15 and hinted that the name of the actress playing the lead will start with letter 'M'.

Meanwhile, Naagin started off in 2015 with Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan. Later seasons also featured actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Toka and others. The fifth season aired from August 2020 to February 2021. It starred Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.