Is MS Dhoni planning to produce a show on the stories of jawans? See deets

Former captain of the Indian Cricket team, MS DShoni decided to take a break from the game after getting run-out by Martin Guptill in the World Semi-Final against New Zealand in July. After that, he joined the battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and carried out duties including patrolling. Not only this, but he has also been spending time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. However, the current reports suggest that the former Indian skipper is now keen on producing a Television show which will tell the stories of the army men.

A report in Mumbai Mirror said that the show is all set to air on Star Plus in a few months. A source close to the portal while talking about the development said, "It is a series revolving around personal stories of military officers who have been feted for gallantry with top honours like the Ashoka Chakra and Param Vir Chakra."

The source further said, "Dhoni knows the journey of the people who have selflessly served the nation and the hardships they have faced while doing so. He wants to bring them into the limelight through his show."

The show is currently in its pre-production stage and the script is being created along with the formalities that are being done before the shooting begins. Ever since the release of his biopic, MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, there was a buzz about him trying to bring his own banner for inspirational content.

