Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 suspended after Tamil Nadu police seals the house

Image Source : TWITTER/@AYYAPPAS Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 temporarily suspended

The second wave of Covid has brought the world to a standstill. With the government announcing lockdown in many states of India, the entertainment industry has also come to a stop. The shoots have been stalled. After Kiccha Sudeep's Bigg Biss Kannada 8 ended abruptly, superstar Mohanlal hosted Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has also been suspended. The show had completed 94 days and was going well. However, six members of the crew tested positive reportedly. The shoot was taking place in EVP Film City, Chennai.

According to the reports, Tamil Nadu police and health department officials had visited the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 sets and asked to suspend the shoot. The contestants have been shifted to a hotel. The channel issued a statement saying, "Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is temporarily suspended due to the rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The show will be restarted soon the crisis is over."

The show has recently been extended for two weeks due to the Covid crisis. The channel and the makers intent to continue the reality show once the situation is under control. The contestants have not been given their mobile phones yet.

The season premiered on February 14, 2021 on Valentine's Day with host Mohanlal starting the show inside Bigg Boss's house. Currently, there were 8 contestants in the show including Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal, Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra, Ramzan, Sai Vishnu, Noby Marcose and Kidilam Firoz.

Earlier, Cluster Business Head of Colors Kannada and the show's director Parameshwar Gundkal had announced that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will end midway. In a Facebook post, he said, "Today is the 71st day since Bigg Boss (season 8) began. I feel emotionally overwhelmed looking at 11 contestants in the house through these cameras. Everyone inside this house is happy as they are unaware of problems that are happening on the outside. They are also safe since they are all isolated. Everybody will be informed about what’s going on on the outside, and they will be brought out. All of the housemates and crew members will be safely taken to their homes, and the arrangement for the same is underway."

"The dream and effort of hundreds of people have been cut short. Even though it was a very difficult decision to make, we are satisfied with it. Our hearts feel heavy. Not because the show was cancelled but on the account of an invisible virus that is causing all the tragedy."