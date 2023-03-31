MasterChef India 7 Finale: Where to watch who will win among finalists Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa and Suvarna

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYTV MasterChef India 7: Where to watch who will win

MasterChef India 7 Finale: The cooking reality show MasterChef India 7 is finally ready to close the curtains after naming the winner today. The show, which launched in January, will witness one of the finalists among Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Sharma and Suvarna Bagul to life the trophy and take home a whopping cash prize. The show has been judged by celebrated chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora. In case you are excited to watch the grand finale of MasterChef India 7 and are confused about where to watch it online, here are all the details you need to know..

MasterChef India 7: Where to watch online

The reality show MasterChef India 7 airs on Sony TV at 9 pm. The grand finale will be live-streamed on March 31 on the SONY Liv app. It is expected to be a two-hour long episode. You need to have a subscription to watch it online.

MasterChef India 7 Winner

While the winner of the cooking reality show will be announced today, a picture of Nayanjyoti lifting the trophy went viral earlier. A fan page shared the photo on Twitter and congratulated the Assam boy on winning the title. He said, "NAYANJYOTI lifts the #masterchefindia 7 Trophy. Finally, the Ending was good... Congratulations to you nahhh Boy"

Nayanjyoti Saikia has an interesting story of participating in the reality show. Popular chef Vikas Khanna travelled thousands of kilometers to find an Assamese home cook and brought Nayanjyoti as a participant. The chef had seen him on Instagram and was impressed. So he paid him a visit to his home and sampled his cooking.

Nayanjyoti Saikia is just 26 and works in a tea garden with his father. He is a self-trained cook and his Instagram is loaded with his cooking masterpieces.

MasterChef India 7 Trophy and Cash Prize

The winner of MasterChef India 7 will win a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh along with a trophy.

