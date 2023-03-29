Nia Sharma's latest avatar in black saree is breaking internet, have a look at the stunning photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NIASHARMA90 Nia Sharma's Instagram uploads

Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most loved actresses in the television industry, the diva lets her confidence and bold appearance do the talking. The hotness of TV industry has a huge fan base of around 7.7 million dedicated fans and followers. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star makes it a point to always score high on the glam quotient and it would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma carries every dress with elan. Over the years in the industry, Nia Sharma has proved her acting prowess with various shows.

The television star has yet again set the internet on fire when she shared stunning photos in a black saree with a plunging neckline. The actress's pictures went viral on social media as soon as she shared them on her Instagram with the caption, "Call’em Beauty shots or what!!".

Netizens are hailing the TV diva, fans flooded her comments section with fire and red heart emojis. One of her fans wrote, "Hottest TV actress for a reason!" with fiery heart emoji, while another commented, "Stunning in black" with a black heart emoji. Multiple other netizens made comments such as "So beautiful", "Gorgeous", and "Nice saree".

Nia Sharma never misses a chance to amaze her fans, she is quite known for her bold avatars and has a massive fan following. From simple chic outfits to sizzling bold fits, she knows how to handle it. Nia likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts with her pictures and videos.

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Bahna Hai, in which she played the parallel role of Manvi Chowdhary. After this she worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show ‘Jamai Raja’, which was a big hit. She also participated in reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 and won the hearts of the audience with her performance.

