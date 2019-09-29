Sunday, September 29, 2019
     
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 13 confirmed contestants list and live updates: Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Abu Malik and others are expected to participate in the Colors' show.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2019 20:52 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Premiere LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss 13 to keep you glued to your TV screens. The first season of the controversial reality show was launched in the year 2006 and was hosted by Arshad Warsi. It was the fourth season when Salman Khan came into the picture as host. With season 13, the superstar is making his comeback as a host of Bigg Boss for the 10th time. 

Bigg Boss is known for experimenting with its theme and format. However, unlike last time where we saw a mix of commoners and celebrities as contestants, season 13 is all celebs. As per reports Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Koena Mitra, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Abu Malik, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Siddharth Dey, Shefali Bagga and Asim Riaz are expected to join the show.

At Bigg Boss 13 launch event in Mumbai, when Salman was asked about his journey, the actor said that he didn't think that his association with the show will last thing long. ''Every year I feel like moving on. It’s been so long. It’s my tenth year. It’s been a damn good journey,'' he said

