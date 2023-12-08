'Ladli gudiyaa ki umar...' Salman Khan bashes Mannara Chopra in latest Bigg Boss 17 promo

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Salman Khan bashes Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17

After missing from Weekend Ka Vaar last week, Salman Khan will be seen in a fierce mood this week. Color's shared the latest promo of this week's Weekend Ka Vaar. In the promo, Mannara Chopra remained on Salman Khan's radar this week. The Tiger 3 actor also scolded Abhishek for his behavior this week. However, in this Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman did not shy away from praising the show's most popular contestant Munawar Farooqui.

Salman exposes Mannara Chopra's game in Weekend Ka Vaar

This Friday Ka Vaar is going to bring tears from the eyes of many contestants present in the house, especially Mannara Chopra. In this promo, Salman Khan says, "I am very angry with you Mannara. This age of you behaving like a spoiled child is gone. I have always told you to have respect for others. This is not just someone taking your words”. Salman further added that this is what Mannara's game is to act kiddish and taker advantages.

Salman Khan gave warning to Munawar Farooqui

After exposing Mannara's class, Salman did not shy away from expressing his anger at Munawar Faruqui. “Have you ever seen one-sided things,” he said. To which Munawwar replied in the negative, Salman immediately explained to him and said, “Why are you not backing out, this (Mannara Chopra) is not your responsibility. You have to be great or show that I have a lot of patience, or there is some ego trip going on that one day she will understand. She is playing the game”.

Let us tell you that in the last episode itself, there was a huge fight between Munawar and Mannara. Now, as explained in Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar, only the time to come and his game in the Bigg Boss 17 house will tell how much success Munawar will face.

