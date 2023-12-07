Himanshi Khurana shares break-up chat with Asim Riaz, deactivates X account

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Himanshi Khurana shares break-up chat with Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have parted ways from each other after being together for a long time. Himanshi herself gave this information through social media. In a post on December 6, Khurana said that she and Asim had separated due to their different religious beliefs. Today, the singer once again took to her social media account to shared the screenshot of her and Asim's chat on X account, and after all this she deactivated her account.

Himanshi Khurana had shared the screenshot of the chat between her and Asim Riaz on her X account in which both of them were talking about telling the reason for their breakup to the world. Along with this, Himanshi had written, 'This is my last and final statement to clear that I am a secular person, hence I am not insulting any religion. I have just chosen my religion.'

'I don't want any of you to blame him for the breakup and I also want that none of you should speak against me. In my previous relationship, I was silent because I took all the blame on myself. I also tried the same but I regret that people took it differently,' Himanshi Khurana further wrote.

Let us tell you that social media users were reacting fiercely to this post of Himanshi and meanwhile, she even deactivated her X account. For the unversed, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's love story started in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Both were dating each other for 4 years. The couple was often spotted spending time together. But on December 6, Himanshi surprised the fans by announcing her breakup with Asim.

