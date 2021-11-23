Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya gives fans sneak peek into her 'first rasoi' | Watch video

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya had one of the most romantic weddings in the tinsel town. The actress married naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16. After having a grand wedding in Delhi, Shraddha is enjoying the post-wedding festivities. As a part of a ritual, Shraddha prepared a sweet dish for her ‘first rasoi'. She took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the special dish that she prepared for her new family. “I don’t cook often. But when I do, I pour my heart into it… And this time a lot more for my beautiful new family,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Shraddha can be cooking popular Indian dessert ‘halwa’, garnished with dry fruits.

Earlier, Shraddha's sister Divya Arya shared pictures of the actress from the 'pagphera' ceremony. Divya wrote in the caption, "Pagphera. Welcome home Mrs Nagal #mybabyforever."

Meanwhile, Shraddha and Rahul got hitched as per Hindu traditions, in a lavish wedding. For those unversed, her industry friends including Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla, Shashank Vyas and others attended the wedding.

Soon after the wedding, the couple had hosted a wedding reception for her close family and friends the very next day. Shraddha shared a few pictures from her wedding reception on her Instagram account. The actress posed with her commander husband and the duo looked picture perfect. Posting the pictures, Shraddha captioned it as, "Commander and Mrs Nagal #RashInLove."

Also read: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya making stunning entry to groom Rahul lifting her up, see inside pics & videos

Also read: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya looks like breath of fresh air in her mehendi ceremony; see UNSEEN pics, videos

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'.