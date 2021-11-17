Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/STARSOFINDIA Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya making stunning entry to groom Rahul lifting her up, see inside pics & videos

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya, known for playing the role of Preeta has finally tied the knot with the love of her life Rahul Sharma. The couple got hitched on November 16 in Delhi and the ceremony was attended by their family and friends. From quite a few days, internet is abuzz with the inside pictures and videos from the actress' pre-wedding festivities including Haldi, Mehendi, etc. Her wedding was no different as fans got to see the glimpse of Shraddha's beautiful bridal entry with her girlfriends and her adorable chemistry with the groom. Ever since the reports of her marriage started doing rounds, Shraddha managed to keep her would-be-husband's identity confidential but the suspense was finally lifted last night when various photos and video clips went viral on social media.

Shraddha got married to Rahul who happens to be a Navy officer as per Hindu traditions, in a lavish wedding. One of the viral videos caught the actress sitting and chilling just before her wedding enjoying her coffee. In next, we see her making a smashing entry with her friends carrying the 'phoolon ki chaadar.' For those unversed, her industry friends included Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla, Shashank Vyas and others. A photo from the ceremony captured Shraddha pulling Rahul's cheeks. While another video showed how the groom carried Shraddha in his arms to the stage.

Speaking about their attires, Shraddha looked beautiful in a red lehenga-choli which she paired with heavy jewelry. She also wore a maang-tika and nathani and looked stunning. Rahul, on the other hand was seen wearing a white sherwani and red turban (safa). See the glimpses from their big day here: