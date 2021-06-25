Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya relaxes with Rishi Kapoor songs after a long day's shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARYA12 Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya relaxes with Rishi Kapoor songs

Television actress Shraddha Arya is a diehard Rishi Kapoor fan. After a long day of shoot, the actress relaxes listening to classic melodies featuring the late Bollywood star!

Talking about her love for Rishi Kapoor, Shraddha shared: "I have been a big fan of Rishi ji since my childhood and have grown up watching his films and dancing to some of his evergreen songs. After a tiring day on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, Rishi ji's melodious music brings a perfect and a peaceful end to my day. He will always be my forever love and crush. He will be in our hearts."

"Two of my most favourite songs of Rishi ji are ‘Sagar jaisi ankhon wali' from the film, Saagar, and 'Main shayar to nahin' from Bobby . Even some of his other films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Nagina are my all-time favourites, and I can watch these films anytime, anywhere," she informed.

Shraddha features in the Zee TV show "Kundali Bhagya" where she plays the female lead, Preeta while actor Dheeraj Dhoopar plays Karan. The two are not just co-stars but also great friends.

"Dheeraj and I share a really great bond, one which is extremely different from what viewers see on-screen. Whenever we get some spare time in between our shots, we are either creating reels or cracking jokes, which not only keeps the environment lively, but also helps in diverting our minds from any kind of stress," Shraddha said.

On her off-screen chemistry with Dheeraj in the popular TV show, the actress added: "The reel that we created on (Justin Bieber's) song 'Peaches' was something we were planning for quite a while now and since our viewers have always seen us being dramatic on screen, we wanted to maintain that element in our reel. In fact, we feel we brought in an extra bit of it! This is exactly how we are on the set of 'Kundali Bhagya' and I really love that we are not just plain co-stars but good friends. In fact, the entire cast of 'Kundali Bhagya' is very close and friendly and we keep joking around each other."