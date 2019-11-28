Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia’s wife Kanchi Kaul shares mushy post on their 8th anniversary

Most popular TV actor Shabir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul have completed eight years of their marriage. The couple tied the knot on 27th November 2011 and have two kids – Azai and Ivarr. The two met through their common friend Ekta Kapoor and hit it off immediately. Their social media posts are proof enough that the couple is madly in love even after completing eight years of marital bliss.

On the occasion of their eighth wedding anniversary, Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir and his wife shared mushy posts for each other. Sharing a beach selfie, Kanchi wrote, “I'm so #thankful we found each other .... its been more than a decade of non stop smiles, hugs that melt my heart, and love like no other .... so deep and complex .... #thankyou for being my best friend , lover , rager , And the nicest person I have ever met ...To say that I love you so much would be the understatement of a lifetime. Words cannot simply express the pure joy that my heart feels when I think about how you and I share a life together, and I know I could not have been blessed any more than I have been by being your wife. You make me sublimely happy!”

Shabir also treated his fans with a sizzling picture with his wife and sang praises of her. He wrote, “Happy anniversary love , thank you for being you and everything you do , mother of darlings , i love you”

Shabir Ahluwalia has been ruling the television with his character Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya for five years now. His onscreen chemistry with Sriti Jha has been the reason that the show is always on the top of TRP charts. Other than his onscreen persona, Shabir’s killer looks are another reason that he enjoys a huge fan base which includes women in the majority.

