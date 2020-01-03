Kiku Sharda reportedly not allowed to perform on stage. Because, Neha Kakkar

Kiku Sharda and Neha Kakkar

Comedian Kiku Sharda, who is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show was asked not to perform on the stage. Why? Because of his controversy with singer Neha Kakkar. The Aankh Marey hitmaker recently graced the show with her sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar.

Kiku, who alongwith Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and others come to the stage to entertain the audience, wasn't seen anywhere. As per a report in Spotboye.com, Neha might be the reason behind Kiku's absence.

It was not long back when Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera on a show mocked Neha Kakkar's looks, height and singing skills. There was a lot of hulabaloo on social media after Neha and her Tony slammed them. Even Neha fans came in support of the singer and criticised the two comedians. Though Gera apologised to Neha soon after the incident, it seems, it has done little.

Neha shared a long note on social media after she was made fun of. ''Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!! Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people,'' she wrote.