Kiku Sharda reportedly not allowed to perform on stage. Because, Neha Kakkar

Comedian Kiku Sharda, who is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show was asked not to perform on the stage. Why? Because of his controversy with singer Neha Kakkar. The Aankh Marey hitmaker recently graced the show with her sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar.
Kiku, who alongwith Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and others come to the stage to entertain the audience, wasn't seen anywhere. As per a report in Spotboye.com, Neha might be the reason behind Kiku's absence.
It was not long back when Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera on a show mocked Neha Kakkar's looks, height and singing skills. There was a lot of hulabaloo on social media after Neha and her Tony slammed them. Even Neha fans came in support of the singer and criticised the two comedians. Though Gera apologised to Neha soon after the incident, it seems, it has done little.
This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl My sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape. Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us ? Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren’t you damaging her career by saying all that wrong things about her talent ? Those who don’t understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion 😐 #nehakakkar
Neha shared a long note on social media after she was made fun of. ''Shame on these people to create such a NEGATIVE and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is Ridiculous!!! Stop using my name, Stop enjoying, dancing and acting on my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people,'' she wrote.
I’m so lucky I have You All ❤️ That too in a Biggggggg Number 😍🙏🏼 I would love you, respect you till my last breath My #NeHearts 🙌🏼😘 and Thank you for creating that Cutest Hashtag . “ #NehuHappyNeHeartsHappy “ 🥰😇 . Good News for My NeHearts #PuchdaHiNahin Out Super Soon!! 🤗😇