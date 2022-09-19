Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 semi-finale: Mohit Malik says 'I won the stunt but I have no memory of how I did it'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHIT MALIK Mohit Malik performed a helicopter stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 semi-finale

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is at the last leg of the show with contestants being tried and tested to the best of their abilities, with stunts getting tougher and tougher each weekend. Amongst all the contestants who viewers have enjoyed watching perform action-packed stunts, actor Mohit Malik has won hearts as one of the top-notch contenders on the show who has aced each and every stunt.

The weekend episode which was the semi finale saw Mohit perform a challenging stunt which involved a lot of action. The actor was seen jumping from pillar to post to eventually win it.

While this particular helicopter stunt looked breathtaking to watch, sharing his personal experience of performing it, Mohit said that it was one of the toughest stunts to perform on the show. It also led him to a total blackout post its completion."On the day of the stunt I was anyways a bit unwell and on dollo tablets due to feeling feverish. But it was the semi finale stunt shoot day and I knew I had to give the stunt my 100%! The stunt as you'll could see on television was a massive one. Being thrown from a catapult into the water getting onto a jetski to get to another point where a helicopter took me to another point where I had to eventually jump into the water, was all a very elongated stunt. Though the minute I jumped into the water from the helicopter, my body somehow went into shock and I could not remember how I did the stunt! I won the stunt, but I had no memory of how I performed it I was taken to the hospital but everything was such a blur that I had no idea about what was happening around me," shares Mohit.

"Quite a few Xrays of mine were taken and I was given certain drips, medication and I was made to rest there for a while. Something like this has happened with me for the first time in my life, so it was very shocking! I think that even in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi something like this would have never happened with anybody where they were not able to remember the stunt. It was a very different experience and something my body had never been through", concludes Mohit.

In the semi-finale, Nishant Bhat has been eliminated from the show because of his illness however Rajiv Adatia lost it against Rubina Dilaik.

