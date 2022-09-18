Qubool Hai actress Nishi Singh passes away, husband says 'Surbhi Chandna helped with medical expenses'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nishi Singh passed away at the age of 50

Qubool Hai actress Nishi Singh breathed her last two days after her 50th birthday. She was suffering from serious health conditions since 2020. She suffered a serious stroke in May this year. Her family was also going through financial crunch and had urged people for financial support. The sad news of her demise was confirmed by her husband and writer-actor Sanjay Singh Bhadli.

Talking to ETimes, Sanjay said, "After she suffered the second stroke on February 3 (a year after the first stroke), she started showing signs of recovery. However, she suffered another one in May 2022 and her health started deteriorating. We admitted her to the hospital and she was discharged later. Last few weeks, she found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solid food and we could only feed her liquids. The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn’t talk, she seemed very happy."

He also revealed that people from the industry including Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan and Surbhi Chandna came out to support them financially. He said, "I couldn’t take up any work, as she needed me by her side throughout. A few of my friends and industry people like Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and CINTAA helped us monetarily. However, I still had to sell my house and car in March to take care of the expenses. Ab toh sab khatam ho gaya."

Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also paid tribute on social media.

Nishi Singh known for her roles in Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, and Tenali Rama is survived by her husband and two children- a son and a daughter.

