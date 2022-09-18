Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar breaks down after his kids reveal they get bullied in school because of him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Ali Asgar's son Nuyaan Asgar and daughter Ada Asgar

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Ali Asgar who garnered massive popularity after his stint in Comedy Nights With Kapil as Dadi is currently seen in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa's season 10. Apart from positive reviews for his role as a woman, the actor has also been prey to trolling. Not just he himself but his kids also faced mockery at school. Ali's children, son Nuyaan Asgar and daughter Ada Asgar recently appeared on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa via video call and revealed that they were bullied because of their father's onscreen appearance as Dadi. This left Ali heartbroken as he could be seen crying his heart out on learning that his kids had to suffer because of his career.

A promo video was shared by the makers on Instagram in which Ali's daughter Ada told that their school friends used to tell them that they have two mothers. They would tattoo Basanti, dadi ka beta and dadi ki beti. Ada concluded by saying that laughing at oneself is not everyone’s cup of tea. She is proud of her father who makes a joke of himself to make the whole world laugh. At the end, judge Madhuri Dixit also said that she is also proud of Ali.

Watch the video below:

Netizens reactions

The video was showered with lots of love by his fans. One of them wrote, "All the comedians and everyone who brings out smile on anyone's face is special and deserves alot more respect and love." Preeti Simoes said, "Am so so so proud of u..my bhai."

For the unversed, Ali portrayed the role of Dadi in Comedy Nights With Kapil, Nani in The Kapil Sharma Show, and Basanti in the Comedy Circus.

This weekend during the family special episode all the contestants on the show will be seen talking about their personal life. Earlier, the makers dropped a video of actress Shilpa Shinde who also broke down into tears while talking about her family.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 also has Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisal Shaikh, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Marathi star Gashmeer Mahajani, chef Zorawar Kalra and Dance Deewane 3 finalist Gunjan Sinha.

The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Colors.

