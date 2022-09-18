Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor slay in white as they party with Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah & others | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRYUNSEEN Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at Akshat Rajan's birthday party

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were seen at their fashionable best as they attended the birthday party of their close friend Akshat Rajan in Mumbai recently. They were joined in by Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap among others. Following the all-white theme, both Khushi and Janhvi looked breathtakingly beautiful. Aaliyah was also seen slaying in a cute white dress as she posed with her friends for the pictures. The inside pictures of the birthday bash have surfaced online which has left their fans stunned as the star kids looked too hot to handle.

Check out the viral pictures below:

Janhvi on Sunday took to Instagram and shared her solo pictures in which she looked nothing less than a dream. Sharing her complete look, the actress wrote, "passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say."

Janhvi completed her look with smokey eyes and nude lipstick. She accessorised her ensemble with cute butterfly earrings and tied her hair into a bun with a few loose hair strands falling on her face. Indeed, the actress looked nothing less than a dream. Several celebrities took to the comments section and showered their love on the actress. Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor dropped red hearts and fire emojis.

Earlier, pictures from Varun Dhawan partying with Khushi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Palak Tiwari and Orhan Awatramani also surfaced online. Orhan took to his social media and shared the pictures that went viral in no time.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects

On the work front, Janhvi, who recently enjoyed good reviews for her OTT movie 'Goodluck Jerry', is now shooting for her next film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.'Mr and Mrs Mahi' also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role. The film is set against the backdrop of cricket. Directed by Sharan Sharma, it is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7 and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmmika Mandanna starrer 'GoodBye'. Janhvi also has 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan.

