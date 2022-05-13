Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani aka 'Mukku', Bigg Boss 15's Nishant Bhat to participate

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NISHANTBHAT85 Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Aneri Vajani and Nishant Bhat to join the reality show

The list of participants in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is growing. The latest names to join the star-studded show are Anupamaa fame Aneri Vajani and Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 participant Nishant Bhat.

Aneri is currently playing the role of Malvika aka Mukku in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. Her track will be derailed for sometime as she will be away in South Africa for the shooting of the show. This will be Aneri's first reality show. About her participation in KKK 12, Aneri told ETimes, "Khatron Ke Khiladi is my first reality show and I cannot hold back my excitement. I love exploring new things and stepping beyond my comfort zone. With this show, I will surely get on to new heights in my life. I am all set to embark on this adventurous journey and cannot wait to take on this challenge.”

On the other hand, Bigg Boss fame Nishant Bhat will also be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Nishant shared, "When I take part in any competition, I always believe in giving a tough fight and sticking to a never giving up policy. After Bigg Boss 15, I feel Khatron Ke Khiladi is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield."

He added: "I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir's guidance." The contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure. Others who are a part of the 12th season include names such as Mohit Malik, Pratik Sahajpal, Faisal Shaikh, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia and Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Kanika Mann, Munawar Faruqui, Tushar Kalia and Erika Packard.