TRP Report: Anupamaa stays on top, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin comes in at 2nd

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BHATT_NEIL Anupamaa is most viewed TV show, know about others

Highlights No reality shows has made it to Top 5 of the TRP ratings this past week

Imlie is consistently doing well and has managed to retain a permanent position in top 5

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is the undisputed number 1 show on TV right now

Hindi TV serials have been battling it out for viewership. Dramas have been ruling over the fans' hearts and in the past week, the top five shows based on viewership have also been daily soaps. Let us take a look at the shows that have managed to find a permanent place in the hearts of the TV viewers based on the TRPs they have collected.

Read: Chhavi Mittal hits gym after breast cancer surgery, flaunts scar saying she 'did the unthinkable'

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is the number 1 show based on TRPs of the 18th week. The show navigates the life and struggles of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) as she fights with society to make a place for herself and other women like her. In the current episodes, Anupamaa is marrying Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna).

Read: Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Singer Mika Singh performs daring tractor stunt for promo video

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Love triangle storyline in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its grip over the telly audience and in the past week, the show has come in at the number 2 spot courtesy of its tremendous fan following.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai

Long-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai has come in at number 3 based on viewership data. The past few episodes have focused on the marriage of Akshara (Pranali Rathore) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). The entire wedding sequence has been shot on a lavish budget.

Imlie

Star Plus show Imlie comes in at the number 4 spot based on TRP ratings. The daily soap is led by Sumbul Touqeer, whose character in the show is called Imlie. There is an interesting track going on in the show currently. Aryan's ex-girlfriend Jyoti has entered the show and she is trying to prove Imlie wrong in the public eye.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the top Star Plus show because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens.