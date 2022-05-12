Chhavi Mittal hits gym after breast cancer surgery, flaunts scar saying she 'did the unthinkable'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHHAVI MITTAL Chhavi Mittal flaunts her scar from breast cancer surgery

Chhavi Mittal, who was recently discharged from the hospital post her breast cancer surgery, is slowly recovering. As she is narrating her journey of healing on Instagram, on Thursday, the actress updated that she is back at the gym. Also, Chhavi proudly dropped a glimpse of the scar she got from her surgery.

Chhavi Mittal flaunts cancer surgery scar

Taking to her Instagram, Chhavi posted a picture where she bravely flaunted her surgery mark. Along with it, she penned "I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today. I couldn't use my right hand, so I didn't. Couldn't lift weights, so I didn't. Couldn't do anything strenuous, so I didn't. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn't."

"I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single leg squats and sumo squats!!! That’s quite enough isn’t it? No reason to complain at all! In fact I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I!" she added.

Chhavi Mittal wrote that her mental strength helped her accomplish the task. "What I believe is, you can't be strong physically without being strong mentally. So while I was jittery to take this step today, I gave myself a few minutes to remind myself of my mental strength. After all, you can't be mindful without using your mind, can you?," Chhavi Mittal concluded with the hashtags #healing, #recovery.

Fans, friends and followers applauded Chhavi's strength and described her as 'inspiring'. Actress Parull Chaudhary commented on her post, "Lots of love and only if you have an idea how many you are inspiring already." Mahhi Vij said, "Love you." Pracheen Chauhan called her 'rockstar.'

For the unversed, on April 16, the actress, who is best known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Dish and Ek Chutki Aasma, opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis. After undergoing a six-hour-long surgery, she was declared cancer free.