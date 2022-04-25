Chhavi Mittal gets CAUGHT as she grooves in hospital room before her breast cancer surgery

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHHAVI MITTAL Chhavi Mittal

Actress Chhavi Mittal, who recently revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, posted an Instagram reel where she was seen dancing in a hospital room, hours before her surgery. She is undergoing the surgery on Tuesday. While the actress was grooving to 'Bop Daddy' by Falz and Ms Banks, she was caught by her husband Mohit Hussein who mimicked her dancing. In the caption, the actor said that she decided to dance as a part of her chilling session before her upcoming breast cancer surgery. She wrote, "Doc said, Chhavi…. You need to chill! So I’m chilling. #preppingforsurgery."

She also added hashtags about staying positive and breast cancer. The 'Naaginn' actress is setting an example for many to fight the illness without having any fear or apprehension. The short clip also read, "Just gearing up for tomorrow morning (monkey with closed eyes emoji)." Just as she started to dance, Chhavi was intervened by her husband. She then moved the camera to show Mohit Hussein, who was making fun of her by trying to imitate the dance moves. Take a look

Soon, Chhavi's fans and friends showered love on the actress. Actress Pooja Gor wrote, "Tightttttttttt hug," adding a red heart emoji and a hug emoji. Nisha Rawal too dropped red heart emojis. ALSO READ: Chhavi Mittal fights breast cancer; says 'it's not easy, might not look same again

Recently, Chhavi Mittal shared a post before surgery, expressing, "The prep for the surgery, also includes letting my hair down, no? So that's just what I did. My nervousness is increasing I won't deny, while I reach the last leg of breast cancer. Also, I love this dress! The next time I wear it, there'll be a big scar peeping out of it. I have a feeling I'll look much hotter, will I?"

Chhavi Mittal diagnosed with breast cancer; Arjun Bijlani, Karan V Grover & others send love

Meanwhile, Chhavi revealed her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram earlier this month. She had written, "I’m horrified at the number of women who go through it. If I can do my bit in helping women detect cancer early… Also, the challenge for women fighting breast cancer is emotional trauma. I want to show women that it doesn’t have to be so emotionally traumatic. If you have a good chance you should be positive about it."