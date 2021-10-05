KBC 13: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza make Amitabh Bachchan chuckle with their romance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYTVOFFICIAL Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza on KBC 13

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are all set to paint the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13) red! The Bollywood couple will be seen joining host Amitabh Bachchan for a special episode. In the promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on its Instagram account, the actor is seen giving a romantic spin to Big B's iconic dialogues.

In the promo video, Riteish goes down on his knee and holding Genelia's hand he dedicates Bachchan's lines from the film Kabhi Kabhie to his wife. He goes on to give a romantic spin Big B's Kaalia's famous dialogue, "Hum jahan khade hote hain line vahin see shuru hoti hai." He leaves Genelia blushing as he says, “Mere liye, jahaan tum khadi ho jaati ho, line wahin se shuru hoti hai." Smiling gleefully at his act, she quips saying, “How cute,” He also gives a twist to the famous line from Shahenshah's 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai'.

“Rishte mein toh hum tumhare pati lagte hai, lekin naam hai Genelia sa naura," he said. Watching the couple, Amitabh Bachchan also couldn't help but chuckle with happiness. Take a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza tied the knot in 2012 after dating for almost a decade, and have two sons -- Riaan and Rahyl.

Meanwhile, last week Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a few pictures from the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' on his blog showing his fractured toes. 'KBC 13' is hosted by the megastar and he is seen in traditional attire in the pictures.

All the photos are from 'KBC 13's Navratri special episode. He shared the pictures to show how he shot with fractured toes using camouflage shoes. But despite the fact that his toes are fractured he can be seen enjoying the shoot with full enthusiasm. He can be seen laughing in his pictures.