Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: 12-year-old Mayank becomes youngest contestant to win Rs 1 cr

A 12-year-old junior contestant, Mayank, created history on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 by becoming the youngest child to win one crore points on the popular quiz show. He hails from Haryana's Mahendragarh. The makers of the show shared a promo on the channel's official social media accounts, which features Mayank getting the prize from the host megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from the prize money, Mayank also took home a brand-new car.

After successfully answering Rs 1 crore question, he expressed his excitement. ''I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to display my knowledge on KBC Juniors Week and play the game opposite Amitabh Sir, who motivated me throughout. To be the youngest contestant to win such a huge amount is a moment of pride for me and my family,'' News18 reported quoting Mayank.

On the show, the 8th-grade student also extended gratitude to his parents for their support and guidance.

Mayank also attempted the final question of Rs 7 crore which was ''Subedar N.R. Nikkam and Havildar Gajendra Singh were awarded the Order of the Red Star by Russia for conveying supplies to which city during World War II?''

The options: A: Tabriz, B: Sidon, C: Batumi, and D: Almaty. Mayank decided to quit the show and took home Rs 1 crore and Hyundai i20 car.

Haryana's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and congratulated the youngest winner of KBC. ''Mayank Lal, a bright 8th class student from Mahendragarh, Haryana has brought laurels to the state by winning an amount of Rs 1 crore with his knowledge and skills in KBC Junior. Talked to the genius son's father on phone and congratulated him and wished Mayank for his bright future,'' he wrote.

Along with the post he also shared a video featuring himself talking to Mayank and a small chunk of the episode.

KBC15, the popular game show, airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Its episodes can also be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

