Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Rs 7.5 crore grand prize to 'new padaav', all changes in this season of Big B's show

Amitabh Bachchan returns as KBC host in season 14, set to air on August 7

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is all set to air on Sony Tv on August 7. Amitabh Bachchan will return as host and will provide Indian TV watchers will wholesome infotainment in the coming months. The 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will bring alive the enthusiasm of 75 years of Independence in the show as well. Here we take a look at the various new rules and changes that have been introduced to KBC in the latest season.

The highest prize money is 7.5 crores. Last year the grand prize was Rs 7 crore. A new safe haven of Rs 75 lakhs is being introduced so those who cannot answer the final 7.5 crore question can take home Rs 75 lakh. The 3 lifelines are Audience Poll, Video-a-Friend and 50:50. They will add excitement to the gameplay. For viewers sitting at home, this year, the gratification of 'Play Along' will be immediate as players will get to sit on the hotseat every Friday. After the success of the children's special week in the last season, the current season will witness little geniuses taking the hotseat.

KBC 14 is all set to start from August 7 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

