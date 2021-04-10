Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Cezanne Khan to romance Rubina Dilaik in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, deets inside

Image Source : PR FETCH Cezanne Khan and Rubina Dilaik

Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii enjoys quite a popularity among the audience given its different plotline. The show re-launched to the screens recently with Rubina Dilaik returning as the lead character Saumya. In the first season of the show, Saumya's chemistry with Harman essayed by Vivian D'Sena was also loved by the audience. The character will be returning soon and this time, the role of Harman will be essayed by Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame actor Cezanne Khan.

Talking about stepping into the role of Harman, Cezanne Khan said, “Harman's character is extremely interesting. He wears his heart on his sleeves and loves Saumya unconditionally. I am truly excited to be back on screen and to once again breathe life into it with my style. A lot is set to unfold with Harman's return and I hope the audience will support me in this new journey.”

Harman’s entry into Saumya’s life will mark the beginning of a passionate love story. While the two come face to face in a dramatic twist, Saumya is still in denial upon meeting Harman and refuses to accept him. He will be seen trying all possible ways to convince Saumya but it's not going to be an easy task. Is he really Harman who has returned or someone posing as him, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Rubina is back on the show after a span of two years and will reprise her role of Saumya. "After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show," she had said upon returning to the show.

The show has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes and showcasing the struggles of a transgender.

