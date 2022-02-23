Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz: What Bigg Boss 15 contestants are doing after reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMARRIAZZ91 Reality show Bigg Boss 15 contestants

It has been close to a month now that the reality show Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, wrapped up. TV actress Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy leaving behind Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra. Most of the contestants are involved in some project or the other and seem to be cashing in on the success of Bigg Boss 15. We take a look at what the Bigg Boss 15 contestants are up to now that the show is over.

Tejasswi Prakash

Before being declared the winner, Tejasswi had been named the face of Ekta Kapoor-backed Naagin 6. Reportedly, Tejasswi is charging Rs 2 lakh per episode of the supernatural show. She plays the character of Pratha in it.

Karan Kundrra

Karan is said to be featuring in a music video opposite Tejaswwi Prakash. The couple shot for it recently as per reports.

Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz is set to launch his single Mera Suffer which is about his Bigg Boss 15 journey. Composed by Roach Killa, the music video will release later this month.

Simba Nagpal

Simba was loved by the fans in Bigg Boss 15. He is currently playing the role of Captain Rishabh Gujral in Naagin 6 where he has reunited with Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Tejasswi. As per report, Simba is charging Rs 1 lakh per episode of the show.

Pratik Sehajpal

After being declared the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal has shot for two music videos set for release this month. They are titled Naina Mere and Rang Soneya.

Afsana Khan

Not professionally, but personally Afsana Khan has taken a big step in her life. She married her boyfriend Saanjh recently.

Jay Bhanushali

Although his Bigg Boss 15 stint may not have been very successful, Jay Bhanushali will be seen hosting DID Li’l Masters 5 soon.

Vidhi Pandya

Vidhi is currently seen in playing the lead role in Sony TV daily soap Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye opposite Vijayendra Kumeria.