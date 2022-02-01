Karan Kundrra reveals Tejasswi Prakash came to meet him at 5:30am instead of celebrating her Bigg Boss win

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEJRANGALAXY Karan Kundrra reveals Tejasswi Prakash came to meet him at 5:30am instead of celebrating her BB win

Highlights Karan and Tejasswi met on Bigg Boss 15

They both were finalists of the season

Tejasswi won the winners trophy, Karan turned out to be second runner-up

Karan Kundrra, a former Roadies 'gang leader' who later hosted the crime show 'Gumraah' became the second runner up of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, while Tejasswi Prakash took the winners trophy and a cheque of Rs 40 lakh home. Tejasswi and Karan's relationship has been the limelight of this years season. Karan on Monday took to Instagram and shared pictures with Tejasswi post her win. In a recent interaction, Karan revealed that how Tejasswi left Salman Khan's Bigg Boss after-party early to celebrate it with Karan.

Speaking to The Times of India, Karan revealed Tejasswi turned up at his house instead of celebrating her win with her family. "Tejasswi didn't have my address or phone number, but as soon as she came out of the house, instead of enjoying her win at home with family, she asked the production people to drop her at my house. Main so gaya tha (I had slept off), she landed at my house at 5.30 in the morning. It was cute," he said.

"I lived the Bigg Boss journey the way I wanted to. If I fell in love, why would it be Tejasswi's fault? Why are people blaming her for this? She made me stronger, gave me the strength to survive till the end in that madhouse. If she wasn't there, main give up kar ke nikal gaya hota (I would have given up and left)," he added.

During the course of the show, they fell in love and became a fan favourite couple. Their fans lovingly called them TejRan. Meanwhile, after the show finale wrapped up, Karan took to social media to share a post thanking his fans and followers. He also mentioned that he "will take some time to recover from what had happened."

"A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock (sic)," Karan wrote.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming television show Naagin 6.