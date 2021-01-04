Monday, January 04, 2021
     
Kapil Sharma going to become father again? Comedian's latest tweet about 'good news' excite fans

Kapil Sharma on Monday tweeted something that created a stir on the internet. The Kapil Sharma Show host took to Twitter and asked everyone about the English words for 'Shubh Samachar.' As soon as the tweet came from his side, fans started talking about how the couple will embrace parenthood once again after Anayra and congratulated both Kapil and Ginni Chatrath. There are reports that suggest that Ginni is in her last trimester and will give birth to their second child in January.

New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2021 21:37 IST
Popular comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have been in the limelight for a very special reason. After few pictures that floated on the internet, fans started speaking about whether the duo is all set to welcome another member in their family. Well, a confirmation about the same is still pending, Kapil on Monday tweeted something that created a stir. The Kapil Sharma Show host took to Twitter and asked everyone about the English words for 'Shubh Samachar.' As soon as the tweet came from his side, fans started talking about how the couple will embrace parenthood once again after Anayra and congratulated both Kapil and Ginni.

Not just this, but Kapil even wrote about how he is all set to give a good news tomorrow. Kapil's cryptic tweet read, "Shubh samachar ko English mein kya kehte hain? Kripya batayein." Further, he wrote, "Tomorrow I will share a शुभ समाचार matlab ek “auspicious” news."

Have a look at the same here:

Not just his fans but author Chetan Bhagat congratulated him as he wrote, "Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut!"

As soon as Kapil Sharma said that he is going to give good news, fans started to think that what would it be. A fan asked whether another little angel was coming while another one quizzed if Sidhu paaji was coming back on TKSS. Check out the comments here:

Many reports suggest that Ginni is in her last trimester and will give birth to their second child in January. Reports also suggest that Kapil's mother has flown to Mumbai to help her daughter-in-law during the last phase of the pregnancy. The rumours started doing rounds when Bharti Singh, on Karwa Chauth last year went live and gave fans a sneak peek into their celebrations. During the same, Ginni was spotted with a baby bump. \

Meanwhile, Kapil on Christmas treated fans with adorable pictures of his one-year-old daughter on Instagram. Not only this, but he even shared sneak peek into Anayra's birthday celebrations and wrote, "Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday Ginni n Kapil."

Coming back to the announcement, are you excited? So are we!

