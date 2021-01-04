Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma going to become father again? Comedian's latest tweet about 'good news' excite fans

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have been in the limelight for a very special reason. After few pictures that floated on the internet, fans started speaking about whether the duo is all set to welcome another member in their family. Well, a confirmation about the same is still pending, Kapil on Monday tweeted something that created a stir. The Kapil Sharma Show host took to Twitter and asked everyone about the English words for 'Shubh Samachar.' As soon as the tweet came from his side, fans started talking about how the couple will embrace parenthood once again after Anayra and congratulated both Kapil and Ginni.

Not just this, but Kapil even wrote about how he is all set to give a good news tomorrow. Kapil's cryptic tweet read, "Shubh samachar ko English mein kya kehte hain? Kripya batayein." Further, he wrote, "Tomorrow I will share a शुभ समाचार matlab ek “auspicious” news."

Have a look at the same here:

शुभ समाचार को इंग्लिश में क्या कहते हैं ? कृपया बतायें 🙏 Shubh samachaar ko English me kya kehte hain ? Kripya bataye’n 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 4, 2021

Tomorrow I will share a शुभ समाचार matlab ek “auspicious” news 🙏 https://t.co/7MT78SyS0C — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 4, 2021

Not just his fans but author Chetan Bhagat congratulated him as he wrote, "Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut!"

Congratulations ko Hindi mein kya kehte hain? Mubarak aapko bahut bahut! https://t.co/NyroliesGq — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) January 4, 2021

As soon as Kapil Sharma said that he is going to give good news, fans started to think that what would it be. A fan asked whether another little angel was coming while another one quizzed if Sidhu paaji was coming back on TKSS. Check out the comments here:

Baby girl delivery @KapilSharmaK9 good news bhut jal — Pragya (@Pragya88646893) January 4, 2021

Subh samachaar ko english mein kahte hai

"Congratulations for another child" 🙊 — 𝙆𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙖𝙢 🥺 (@SATYAM_K9) January 4, 2021

Some Good News about Your Upcoming Project ? 😍😍😍😍 — | Kapil💗Ginni | LOVER 👨‍👩‍👧💃 (@ChanchalJainK9) January 4, 2021

शुभ समाचार को अंग्रेजी में "Pregnent" कहते है पाजी, बधाई हो 🙏🤣 — Ajit Mishra (@Ajit_Ajju0629) January 4, 2021

Shubh samachar ko english me good news kahte hain 🙈 ab jalde btaao hua kya hain hum sbse wait nhi ho raha @KapilSharmaK9 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/PhcqvhI89C — Chanchal ❤️Kapilian ❤️ (@chanchaltkss) January 4, 2021

English mai kehte. Sunil Grover joins TKSS — db (@iffiViews) January 4, 2021

Angel or boy ?? — Rahul Kapil (@rahulskapil) January 4, 2021

Good news😀😀😀😀

Ab aapki bari reply dene ki....I m right ya wrong 😜😜😜Tell me

What's the Suprise 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃

Please Reply me na Kapu... Sir❤️❤️❤️

Thodi good news good news... Sada Reply Nothing 😜😜😜 — Yogita Sharma (@Yogitasha) January 4, 2021

GOOD NEWS English me denge ya Hindi me KAPIL JI..?🤩🤩🤩

Ab jaldi bataa bhi dijiye plzzz🤩🤩😂😂😂jab tak nahi bataoge, tab tak yahi dimaag me ghoomta rhega ki kya GOOD NEWS hai..?🤯😂😂😂 — PoonamKAPILIAN💜💚 (@KAPILIANPoonam) January 4, 2021

Many reports suggest that Ginni is in her last trimester and will give birth to their second child in January. Reports also suggest that Kapil's mother has flown to Mumbai to help her daughter-in-law during the last phase of the pregnancy. The rumours started doing rounds when Bharti Singh, on Karwa Chauth last year went live and gave fans a sneak peek into their celebrations. During the same, Ginni was spotted with a baby bump. \

Meanwhile, Kapil on Christmas treated fans with adorable pictures of his one-year-old daughter on Instagram. Not only this, but he even shared sneak peek into Anayra's birthday celebrations and wrote, "Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday Ginni n Kapil."

Coming back to the announcement, are you excited? So are we!