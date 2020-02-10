Kamya Panjabi is a happy bride-to-be during her haldi ceremony. See photos

Kamya Panjabi looks like a happy bride to be during her haldi ceremony. See photos

Popular Television actress Kamya Panjabi is riding on the boat of happiness as she is soon going to start a new chapter of her life by getting married to boyfriend Shalabh Dang on February 10. The pre-wedding festivities began a few days back when the couple exchanged rings in the presence of their closed friends and relatives. While the fans of the former Bigg Boss contestant are beaming in happiness, she has yet again shared few photos from her Haldi ceremony that happened just yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, the Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actress shared a few pictures where she was accompanied by her daughter who held her mother's hand to get her ready for the ritual. In another, she was seen with Haldi on her face applied by the ladies of her family. Some more photos featured the actress dancing her heart out and getting emotional. Captioning them, Kamya wrote, "#shubhmangalkasha #haldi @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang."

She even shared pictures and videos from her engagement ceremony where she was seen giving a close look at her huge engagement rock as she holds the hand of her loved one. Further, we see how her would-be husband Shalabh went down on his knee while holding the ring as Kamya laughs. Have a look:

Previously, in an interview to Hindustan Times, Kamya said, "I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means."

