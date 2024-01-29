'Jo real rishtey...', Munawar Faruqui on his friendship with Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande

After weeks of anticipation, Bigg Boss 17 finally concluded with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner of the reality show, beating Abhishek Kumar in the final. After 15 weeks of clashes, fights, and emotional banters, the stand-up comedian bagged the coveted trophy. He not only won the trophy but also took home the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a Hyundai Creta car.

In a video, Munawar is seen answering paps to the question of whether his friendship with Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande will be there or not. His answer to the question is now going viral on social media. In the clip, he said, "Bilkul rahegi, kyun nai rahegi. Bht sare emotions theyy Bigg Boss house mein. Woh misunderstandings fight hoti hai, kyunki tab game chal raha tha. Jo real rishtey hotey hai, woh ghar ke bahar bhi rahtey hai".

Munawar's answer to the question won the hearts of the netizens and took to the comment section to share how genuine and caring man he is. One user said, "Genuine man". Another user said, "Same bro".

The grand finale began with comedians Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek. Later they were joined by several celebrities and performers including Abdul Rozik, Sudesh Lehri and Harsh Limbachiyaa among others. Of the top 5 finalists in Bigg Boss, the first to be evicted was Arun Mahashetty, then next was Ankita Lokhande. Mannara Chopra was the third person to be eliminated from the final race. The host of the show Salman Khan ended the suspense after a long time declaring Munawar as the winner.

