'Anil Kapoor came...', Subhash Ghai makes a big revelation about his film Khalyanak

Well-renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai made an interesting revelation about actor Anil Kapoor. Subhash Ghai has given many blockbusters, but one of them stands out is the cult classic Khalnayak. Recently, in an interview with ANI, he spoke at length about the film, and how it was surrounded with so many controversies and overcame it. Subhash Ghai spoke to ANI about how at that time Anil Kapoor approached him to play the lead in the film, but ultimately Sanjay Dutt bagged the role and won people's hearts with his performance.

He said. "When news came in the market that I was making a villain, many heroes approached me because they wanted to be a part of the film. Anil Kapoor came and expressed interest in doing the film. He even agreed to go bald, but I wanted to work in this film with Sanjay Dutt and I did the same".

Not only this, Subhash Ghai also spoke about the controversy of Sanjay Dutt going to jail for Choli Ke Peechey Kya Hai. He said, "Sanjay went to jail because of the work he did in the but film. The shooting was completed before he was arrested. Only the court scene was left. I felt very bad for Sanju". Sanjay Dutt was arrested for illegally possessing weapons (AK-56).

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' was the most popular song of that period. But there was a lot of controversy over its lyrics. Many people called this song obscene. Khalayank also features Rakhee Gulzar, Ramya Krishnan and Pramod Moutho among others. The film was released in 1993 and was written by Subhash Ghai, Ram Kelkar and Kamlesh Pandey. The film won several accolades for the story and the performances.

