Fighter Box Office Report: Siddharth Anand's directorial crosses Rs 100 crore mark in India on day 4

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest release Fighter is soaring higher and higher with each day. The aerial action film has now surpassed Rs 100 crores within four days. According to a report in Sacnilk, Fighter has earned around Rs 28.50 crore on the fourth day taking its total collection to Rs 118 crore. The film had an overall 31.56% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Daywise collection of Fighter

Day 1: 22. 5 crore

Day 2: 39.5 crore

Day 3: 27.5 crore

Day 4: 28.50 crore

Fighter Day 4 Hindi Occupancy in Theatres

Morning Shows: 18.65%

Afternoon Shows: 34.66%

Evening Shows: 41.56%

Night Shows: 22.74%

The Fighter is all about how officers fight against sponsored terrorists discussing plans to infiltrate terrorism in India. It is the story of the best Indian Air Force pilots who leave no stone unturned in saving the nation.

Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Deepika Padukone will be seen in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Rishabh Sawhney, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

