Filmfare 2024: Ranbir Kapoor dances to 'Jamal Kudu' with Alia Bhatt | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Filmfare Awards 2024

Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal has not only caught netizens' attention for its storyline and performance, but for the catchy songs as well. But one song amongst that is Jamal Kudu, which till today, fans go crazy over the song. Ranbir Kapoor too shook a leg with his wife to this popular song at the Filmfare Awards 2024. The video of them is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, which is doing rounds on social media, Ranbir Kapoor came down the stage and danced to Jamal Kudu with his wife Alia Bhatt. The duo grooved to the song by balancing the glass on the head. He then went up to the stage not before giving an adorable peck on the cheek to his wife.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting black pants and a white blazer for his performance. Alia Bhatt looked elegant in the beige statement saree with the corset blouse. Fans took to the comment section to express their love and shower blessings to the couple. One user said, "So beautiful couple Ranlia". Another user said, "Raha is lucky". "Power couple", wrote the third user.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt respectively bagged awards for the Best Actor. Ranbir won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his performance in Animal. While Alia won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

