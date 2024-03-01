Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner: Has Manisha Rani become the 2nd wildcard contestant to lift trophy?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Has Manisha Rani become the 2nd wildcard contestant to lift trophy?

After a battle of three and a half months, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 has finally got the winner of season 11. Seems like wildcard contestant Manisha Rani has won the title of Sony TV's dance reality show. In a viral video, the actor-dancer can be seen lifting the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 trophy. With this, she has also created history by becoming the second wildcard contestant to lift the trophy. The former Bigg Boss contestant had managed to make a place in the hearts of fans, viewers, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judges with her dance skills after half of the season had passed.

These were the top 3 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11

Ever since Manisha Rani entered the show, not only the audience but also judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, and Arshad Warsi liked her dancing skills. According to reports, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha and Shoaib Ibrahim were in the top 3. However, the final battle was between TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim and Manisha, which was clearly shown in the promo. Moreover, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Huma Qureshi were present during the finale to promote their upcoming film Murder Mubarak.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 contestants

Talking about the show, at the beginning of the show, Shiv Thackeray, Sangeeta Phogat, Shriram Chandra, Tanisha Mukherjee, Anjali Anand, Rajeev Thakur, Karuna Pandey, Urvashi Dholakia and Aamir Ali were seen as the contestants. After this, the makers made the entry of Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sagar Parekh, Awaaz Darbar, Glenn Saldana, and Nikita Gandhi, which proved to be a hit.

Who was the first wildcard contestant to win the dance reality show?

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that a wild card has won the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Earlier, 14-year-old Teriya Magar had lifted the trophy as a wild card against Salman Yusuf Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari in season 9.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh shoots dance number with Kareena Kapoor Khan, shares pictures on social media | See Photos​