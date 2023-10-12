Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 CONFIRMED contestants: From Hina Khan to Shoaib Ibrahim, check complete list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan and Shoaib Ibrahim

TV reality shows have captivated the audience for generations. Apart from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, one such show that grabs eyeballs is the celeb dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. From Karan Johar to Madhuri Dixit to Remo D'Souza, the show saw prominent B-Town faces as their judges and TV stars as contestants. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will be soon back with its eleventh instalment and has created a massive buzz around the confirmed contestants' list. Well, the wait is finally over as the list of celebrities participating in the show is finally out.

#BiggBoss_Tak handle, which shares regular updates about TV reality shows, announced the confirmed list of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. From Hina Khan to Tanisha Mukherjee to Shoaib Ibrahim, the most-loved celebrities are going to send the mercury soaring with their dance stints.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 confirmed contestants list

Hina Khan

Tanisha Mukherjee

Shiv Thakare

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Shivangi Joshi

Manisha Rani

Aamir Ali

Urvashi Dholakia

Surbhi Chandna

Shoaib Ibrahim

Karuna Pandey

Sangeeta Phogat

Rajiv Thakur

Anjali Anand

Ayesha Singh

However, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anjali Anand, and Ayesha Singh are yet to give a nod to the show. The official list of confirmed contestants is also awaited. On the other hand, Farah Khan confirmed that she will be one of the three judges this year. Taking it to Instagram, the choreographer-director shared a BTS video and unveiled the hook step of Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa 11. Sharing the video, she wrote, "What yaar? Get up and groove, show us your moves. Let’s see who can do the hookstep better. Take on the #HookedOnJhalak challenge and dance your heart out."

Watch the video here:

Last year, Gunjan Sinha emerged as the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 while Rubina Dilaik ended up as the runner-up.

