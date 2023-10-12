Bigg Boss 17 CONFIRMED contestants list: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui to enter Salman Khan's show

Follow us on Image Source : COLLAGE Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui

After Bigg Boss OTT 2, the reality show is back with its seventeenth edition on Colors TV. Bigg Boss 17 will kickstart on October 15 with 17 contestants ranging from Bollywood celebrities to social media stars. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial show will have a singles vs couples theme. The wait is finally over as the confirmed list of contestants is out on Wednesday.

The list has been shared by the #BiggBoss_Tak handle, which tracks the show and its contestants, on Twitter, now X. According to the list, Ankita Lokhande will join Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain. Lock Upp season 1 winner and comedian Munawar Faruqui will also be a contestant on the show.

Bigg Boss 17 confirmed contestants list here

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt

Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar

Munawar Faruqui

Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider

Mannara Chopra

Jigna Vora

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Prank

Manasvi Mamgai

Rishi Dhawan

Contestants who are in talk to join Bigg Boss 17

Armaan Malik and Kritika/Payal Malik

Kanwar Dhillon

Elvish Yadav's former girlfriend Kirti Mehra

Tiktoker Faiz Baloch

Jay Soni

Sandip Sikcand

However, the confirmed list has not been announced officially. Take a look at the tweet here:

Last week, Colors TV dropped a new promo and promised 'dhamka' in Bigg Boss 17. In the promo, the actor says in Hindi, "Arey ye bhi koi bomb hai. Isse bhi explosive sadasya aayenge." He goes on to cut the wrong wide leading to an explosion. He then says, "Aag se khilayenge, dhamaka karayenge, dil dimaag aur dum ka hoga ye game but ye game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same."

Watch here:

Speaking of Bigg Boss 16, rapper MC Stan lifted the trophy while Shiv Thakare ended up as the runner-up.

Also Read: Zeenat Aman REVEALS she cried after facing 'humiliation' because of Amitabh Bachchan

Latest Entertainment News