Zeenat Aman REVEALS she cried after facing 'humiliation' because of Amitabh Bachchan

Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan, two legendary actors of the Indian film industry, have worked together in several films over the years, including "Laawaris" (1981), "Dostana" (1980), "Mahaan" (1983), and "Pukar" (1983). On Thursday, Zeenat took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about her former co-star, where she recounted an incident from their time on set that had left her in tears. She revealed that she had accepted Amitabh Bachchan's apology regarding an incident involving an unnamed director who, in a drunken state, falsely accused her of being late for shooting and publicly humiliated her.

Zeenat Aman began her post by expressing her regret for forgetting Amitabh Bachchan's birthday on October 11, Wednesday. In her narrative, Zeenat chose not to disclose the film's name, the year it happened, or the names of the director and producer involved, presumably to maintain discretion and avoid potential controversies. She shared, "For reasons that will become clear – I’m not going to mention the name of the film we were shooting for, nor the year, nor the names of the director and producer involved."

"We had a morning shift that day, and I hitched a ride to set with the film’s producer. As always, I had my script in hand and rehearsed my lines as we drove to the studio. Upon my arrival I went directly to my makeup room, and informed the crew to send me a message once Mr. Bachchan was ready for the shot. Our 'roll time' came and went, but there was no sign of Mr. Bachchan. 30 minutes passed. Then 45. An entire hour went by before there was a knock on the door. An AD informed me the Mr. Bachchan had arrived. And that he’d run straight from his car to the set!"

Why did Zeenat cry?

Zeenat recalled that she 'immediately leapt up and made her way downstairs', but just as she stepped foot on set, from across the room, the director 'let loose a torrent of abuse'. She added, "He was absolutely catatonic, and under the impression that it was I who had held up production. The cast and crew stood in stunned silence as this director ranted and raved at me. I couldn’t get a word in edgeways, and tears of indignation rushed to my eyes. I glared at the director, did an about turn, marched straight back to my makeup room and told my team to pack up."

"Even as they zipped up my makeup kit, the lovely producer arrived at my door, followed closely by Mr. Bachchan. 'Babs, I know it’s my fault. The man is a fool and he’s drunk. Let it go and let’s get to work,' he said. I accepted Mr. Bachchan’s apology of course but I was still stinging from the unwarranted dressing down I had received. I was in no mood to shoot after that humiliation. When I finally softened and agreed to come back on set, the director threw himself at my feet and begged my forgiveness. It was all rather melodramatic, and though I completed the film, I never worked with that director again," Zeenat concluded.

