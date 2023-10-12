Aishwarya Rai CROPS Jaya, Navya, Agastya from Amitabh Bachchan's photo with Aaradhya, fuels tiff rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai recently shared a cropped picture featuring her father-in-law and megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. This post came a day after the Uunchai actor celebrated his 81st birthday. Previously, his granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, had posted the original picture, which included herself, her brother Agastya Nanda, and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan. However, on Thursday, Aishwarya dropped the cropped version, fueling rift rumours in Bachchan's family.

After cropping Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda out, the photo featured only Aaradhya hugging Amitabh. They smiled and posed for the picture. While Amitabh was seen in a pink and blue jacket, Aaradhya looked cute in maroon outfit. Sharing it, Aishwarya wrote, "(Red heart emoji) always (heart with ribbon emoji, nazar amulet). God Blesssss (sparkles emoji)."

On the celebratory occasion of Big B's birthday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan extended heartfelt birthday wishes to legendary actor. Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a picture which he captioned, "Tough runs don't last....tough runners do. And Sir you are the toughest of them all. Last 30 yrs just being around u and breathing the same air as you....has been a blessing. Wish u the best on your birthday....keep running & inspiring us. Sir and that Gym of yours... is unbelievable. Love u! @amitabhbachchan."

The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like 'Mohabbatein', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' and 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna'.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's film's title was announced. Formerly named Project K, Kalki 2898 AD is the highly-anticipated film of 2024. It also stars Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. The epic science fiction film written and helmed by Nag Ashwin. On the occasion of Big B's 81st birthday, makers have dropped the first look of the megastar, which has left fans intrigued.

In the first look poster, Big B can be seen wrapped in rugged drapes and holding a stick in his hand. His face is covered with a long veil and his eyes look intense as he stands on the backdrop of a dark cave. Sharing the first look of Big B, the official X handle of Kalki 2898 AD wrote, "It's an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir."

Apart from this, Big B's upcoming project Ganapath: A Hero is Born will hit theatres on October 20. Co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, the film has been directed by Vikas Bahl and made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore.

