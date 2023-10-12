Amid rift rumours, Kartik Aaryan to appear on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8? | Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan made his Koffee With Karan debut in 2018

Kartik Aaryan is expected to become a guest in the upcoming season of Karan Johar's popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan (KWK). The filmmaker recently confirmed the new season on his social media accounts and informed that KWK8 will commence on October 26. The new season will be a digital-only show and will air on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, as per a report by News18 Showsha, actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to grace the couch on Karan Johar's show amid rift rumours.

''There’s still no clarity as to who Kartik will come with but he’s likely to be seen on the Koffee couch for the second time. The duo has decided on sorting out their differences and the episode might also see them addressing the many reports of their alleged tiff,' News18 reported quoting a source.

Check out the promo of KWK8:

Kartik Aaryan made his KWK debut in the sixth season in 2018. In the episode, he appeared along with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon.

When did rift rumours between Kartik and Karan start?

The rift rumours between Kartik and Karan began in 2021 when the actor was announced as the lead in Dostana 2. But later, he was dropped from the project.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' even issued a statement on Instagram at that time, which reads ''Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.''

However, during the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Karan and Kartik again made headlines when the filmmaker attended the premiere of actor's film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

