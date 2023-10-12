Bigg Boss 17: THIS Lock Upp contestant to participate in Salman Khan's show? | Know full story

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 17 to commence from October 15

After Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 17. Hosted by Salman Khan, the popular reality show is set to premiere on October 15. Every year, fans start anticipating the possible contestants much ahead of the beginning of any new season. This year is no different as several reports of confirmed list of Bigg Boss 17 participants have already been doing rounds on the internet. Now, as per a new media report Lock Upp winner and popular comedian Munawar Faruqui will be entering the BB House this year.

As per a page on X (previously called Twitter) named Bigg Boss Tak, Munawar Faruqui is said to be a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 17. The post reads, 'As per the source, he has given his NOD to participate in the show. The deal finalized at the last moment.''

However, fans will have to wait till Sunday as no such reports can be considered reliable until the show starts.

About Bigg Boss 17

Last month, the makers of the show unveiled a promo featuring Salman wherein he confirmed the launch date of BB17 along with the theme of the new season. In the promo, he confirmed that the upcoming season will feature several jodis (couples).

As per several reports, the names of popular personalities, who will be pariticipating in Bigg Boss 17 include Sachin Meena, Seema Haider, Ankita Lokhande, Armaan Malik, UK 07 Rider, Jay Soni, Aishwarya Sharma, Jiya Shankar, and Abhishek Malhan.

The new season will commence from October 15 on both television and OTT platform.

The last season was won by MC Stan and Shiv Thakare emered as the runner-up.

