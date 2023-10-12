Hiten Tejwani, wife Gauri Pradhan to reunite on-screen after 8 years | More deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan have also participated in Nach Baliye 2.

TV stars Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan will be sharing the same screen space after a long gap of eight years. Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, which is a romantic drama, will start from October 25 and stars Nishant Singh Malkani and Isha Sharma in the lead roles. However, Hiten and Gauri will be seen as a recurring casts on the show. Gauri has been sharing several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on her Instagram handle recently opened up about her role on the show. Pashminna will be Hiten and Gauri 5th collaboration together after Kutumb, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. The duo has also participated in the second season of Nach Baliye.

''I am playing Preeti who is a single mother of Pashminna (played by Isha Sharma). They have a unique relationship. They are not regular mother daughter, we are like sisters,'' IANS reported quoting the actor.

Talking about the reunion with her husband on-screen, Gauri said, ''We were waiting for a long time, that we can do something good together. There were several requests from fans for many years. We did one-two things in between, but like this show, it is something we were looking forward to, and we got to do that. There are many twists and turns in the show. It’s a riveting love story.''

Apart from Hiten and Gauri, the show also stars Rakesh Paul, Krissann Barretto, Beena Banerjee, Ayushi Bhatia, and Angad Hasija in pivotal roles. The show is set in Kashmir and its initial shots were filmed in the Kashmir valley. However, in the coming days it will be shot in Mumbai's Film City.

